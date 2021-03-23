Banc Funds Co. LLC Has $3.79 Million Stake in FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK)

Banc Funds Co. LLC decreased its holdings in shares of FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) by 18.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC owned 0.23% of FB Financial worth $3,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of FB Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of FB Financial by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 208,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,231,000 after buying an additional 6,994 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of FB Financial by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 44,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after buying an additional 3,003 shares during the period. 1492 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FB Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,255,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of FB Financial by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the period. 58.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FBK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Truist upped their price objective on FB Financial from $43.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.79.

In other FB Financial news, insider Wilburn J. Evans sold 3,132 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.11, for a total transaction of $128,756.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 148,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,108,904.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director James W. Iv Cross sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.55, for a total value of $65,325.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,417 shares in the company, valued at $2,108,560.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 15,215 shares of company stock worth $670,317 over the last quarter. 45.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FBK stock traded down $1.63 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.04. The company had a trading volume of 2,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,898. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.59 and a 200-day moving average of $34.35. FB Financial Co. has a one year low of $16.47 and a one year high of $49.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 36.25 and a beta of 1.27.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.06. FB Financial had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 7.27%. The business had revenue of $165.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.37 million. Equities analysts expect that FB Financial Co. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This is a boost from FB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.55%.

About FB Financial

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It provides demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, certificates of deposit, and municipal and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

