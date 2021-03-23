Banc Funds Co. LLC Acquires 69,487 Shares of Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM)

Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) by 14.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 553,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,487 shares during the quarter. Mercantile Bank comprises 1.4% of Banc Funds Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Banc Funds Co. LLC owned 3.41% of Mercantile Bank worth $15,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Mercantile Bank by 507.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,118 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mercantile Bank by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank by 323.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,975 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mercantile Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mercantile Bank by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 4,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mercantile Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ MBWM traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.14. 2,769 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,833. The company has a market cap of $506.31 million, a PE ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.12. Mercantile Bank Co. has a one year low of $17.09 and a one year high of $34.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $46.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.50 million. Mercantile Bank had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 23.02%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mercantile Bank Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a boost from Mercantile Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Mercantile Bank’s payout ratio is presently 45.14%.

About Mercantile Bank

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services for small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

