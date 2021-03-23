Bamco Inc. NY Boosts Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 17.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,536 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 12,732 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $278,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 10,079.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 35,526,382 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,079,517,000 after purchasing an additional 35,177,377 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 106,580.3% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,555,096 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $13,483,000 after purchasing an additional 7,548,014 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 5.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,875,392 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $15,351,296,000 after purchasing an additional 258,869 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,911,025 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,481,005,000 after purchasing an additional 115,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SB Management Ltd purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,331,054,000. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total value of $1,131,639.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,984 shares in the company, valued at $6,603,446.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,166.01, for a total transaction of $994,127.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,395,895.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,673 shares of company stock valued at $5,445,546 over the last quarter. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,110.87 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,812.00 and a 1-year high of $3,552.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3,173.68 and a 200 day moving average of $3,176.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 trillion, a PE ratio of 91.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company had revenue of $125.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AMZN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $4,400.00 price target (up previously from $4,155.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,600.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $4,000.00 price objective (up previously from $3,900.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,500.00 to $4,650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,924.51.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

