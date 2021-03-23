Baldwin Investment Management LLC Takes $832,000 Position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Baldwin Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $832,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Whirlpool in the fourth quarter valued at $1,566,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Whirlpool by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,062,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,745,000 after purchasing an additional 79,550 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in Whirlpool by 51.9% in the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 4,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Whirlpool by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 21,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,865,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Whirlpool by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 38,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,011,000 after purchasing an additional 11,907 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WHR traded down $2.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $218.83. The stock had a trading volume of 2,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 789,084. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $198.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $190.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.01. Whirlpool Co. has a 1-year low of $64.00 and a 1-year high of $222.82.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $6.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.07 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 4.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.91 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 13.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.25%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Whirlpool from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $199.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.86.

In related news, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 25,821 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.71, for a total value of $5,440,742.91. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 25,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,440,742.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 6,794 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.26, for a total transaction of $1,428,506.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,428,506.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,556 shares of company stock valued at $12,450,654. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

