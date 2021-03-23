Baldwin Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Baldwin Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 23.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KHC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 22.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 654,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,358,000 after acquiring an additional 121,281 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of The Kraft Heinz during the third quarter worth approximately $207,000. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 18.9% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 276,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,295,000 after acquiring an additional 44,067 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 1.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 130,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,922,000 after acquiring an additional 2,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Kraft Heinz during the third quarter worth approximately $224,000. Institutional investors own 58.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KHC stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.40. The stock had a trading volume of 113,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,825,137. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12-month low of $20.67 and a 12-month high of $39.71. The company has a market cap of $48.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.88 billion. The Kraft Heinz had a positive return on equity of 6.80% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.14%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a report on Sunday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Kraft Heinz from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on The Kraft Heinz from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.14.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, refreshment beverages, coffee, nuts and salted snacks, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

