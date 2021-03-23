Baldwin Investment Management LLC Increases Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Baldwin Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 50.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,270 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 106.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,251,416 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $479,643,000 after purchasing an additional 644,150 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 754.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 516,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $183,489,000 after purchasing an additional 456,400 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 129.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 476,235 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $78,834,000 after purchasing an additional 268,442 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 8.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,110,828 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,192,319,000 after acquiring an additional 249,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 480.4% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 233,318 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $82,823,000 after acquiring an additional 193,116 shares during the last quarter. 77.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LMT stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $358.02. The company had a trading volume of 8,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,061,332. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.41, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $266.11 and a 52-week high of $417.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $339.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $359.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.41 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.92 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 173.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $2.60 per share. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.38%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $418.15.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

