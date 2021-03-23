Baldwin Investment Management LLC Has $349,000 Holdings in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Baldwin Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,363 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,486 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 2.6% in the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 7,416 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 117.9% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 488 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 29.8% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 13.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,017 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RL traded down $1.64 on Tuesday, reaching $119.88. The company had a trading volume of 7,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,137,133. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $116.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.28. Ralph Lauren Co. has a fifty-two week low of $59.82 and a fifty-two week high of $129.74. The firm has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.22, a P/E/G ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.45.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.04. Ralph Lauren had a positive return on equity of 5.14% and a negative net margin of 1.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on RL. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Ralph Lauren from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Ralph Lauren from $75.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays upped their target price on Ralph Lauren from $72.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Ralph Lauren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Ralph Lauren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $75.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.78.

In other news, CEO Patrice Louvet sold 29,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $3,337,645.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 210,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,152,415. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Andrew Howard Smith sold 9,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,171,560.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 125,855 shares of company stock valued at $13,900,467. Company insiders own 35.28% of the company’s stock.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing accessories, which comprise sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bedding and bath products, furniture, fabrics and wallpapers, lightings, tabletops, floorcoverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

