Baldwin Investment Management LLC Grows Holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Baldwin Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 89.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,485 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,585 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Motco purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 581.4% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 90,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.38, for a total transaction of $10,356,537.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 281,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,188,018.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 52,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.10, for a total value of $6,258,355.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 334,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,555,351.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 294,122 shares of company stock worth $34,499,975 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Teradyne from $107.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Teradyne from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Teradyne from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Bank of America raised Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target (up from $128.00) on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Monday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.71.

Shares of TER traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $116.09. 17,430 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,242,141. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 3.05. Teradyne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.32 and a twelve month high of $147.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.18.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $758.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $721.22 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 44.90% and a net margin of 24.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.99%.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

