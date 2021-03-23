Baldwin Investment Management LLC Acquires 150 Shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Baldwin Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 20.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ANTM. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Anthem in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in Anthem in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 89.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ANTM traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $350.05. 7,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,383,967. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $312.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $304.35. The company has a market capitalization of $85.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Anthem, Inc. has a 12 month low of $171.03 and a 12 month high of $359.14.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.02. Anthem had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The company had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.88 EPS. Anthem’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.25%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ANTM. Truist upgraded shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $360.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $360.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Anthem from $389.00 to $382.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Anthem from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Anthem from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Anthem has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $356.29.

In other Anthem news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,068 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.94, for a total value of $690,587.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,047,569.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ryan M. Schneider bought 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $296.03 per share, with a total value of $503,251.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $864,703.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

