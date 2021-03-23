Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 3,991 Shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Baird Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 32,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,991 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NLOK. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in NortonLifeLock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in NortonLifeLock during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in NortonLifeLock in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. 91.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NLOK shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on NortonLifeLock from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on NortonLifeLock from $25.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:NLOK opened at $21.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a PE ratio of 4.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.79. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.06 and a 1 year high of $24.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.63.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $639.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $630.24 million. NortonLifeLock had a return on equity of 33.48% and a net margin of 131.80%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. NortonLifeLock’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

About NortonLifeLock

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

