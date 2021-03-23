Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 2,795 Shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

Baird Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) by 22.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,726 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,795 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Albany International were worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Albany International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Albany International by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,498 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Albany International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Albany International during the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in Albany International during the 4th quarter worth $222,000. 92.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Albany International alerts:

In related news, SVP Robert Alan Hansen sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.64, for a total transaction of $82,640.00. Also, VP David M. Pawlick sold 2,000 shares of Albany International stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.29, for a total value of $158,580.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,477.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,600 shares of company stock worth $289,382. 5.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AIN opened at $83.61 on Tuesday. Albany International Corp. has a 12-month low of $36.11 and a 12-month high of $89.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 27.06 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The textile maker reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.23. Albany International had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 10.76%. The business had revenue of $226.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.88 million. Research analysts predict that Albany International Corp. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.46%.

Several research analysts have commented on AIN shares. Robert W. Baird downgraded Albany International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Albany International in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Albany International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Albany International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.17.

About Albany International

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in manufacturing papers, paperboards, tissues, and towels.

See Also: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for Albany International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albany International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.