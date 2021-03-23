Baird Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 499,371 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $85,138,000 after purchasing an additional 37,212 shares during the last quarter. Camber Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 425,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,683,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 384,487 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,994,000 after acquiring an additional 24,308 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 308,793 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,364,000 after acquiring an additional 85,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Logos Global Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,618,000. Institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SRPT. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 target price (down previously from $215.00) on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $156.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 8th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Sunday. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $182.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sarepta Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.27.

In other news, Director M Kathleen Behrens sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.76, for a total value of $428,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 135,517 shares in the company, valued at $11,621,937.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Hans Lennart Rudolf Wigzell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total transaction of $835,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,214,518.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SRPT opened at $83.53 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.56, a current ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of -10.68 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $87.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.51. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.01 and a 52 week high of $181.83.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($2.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.99) by ($0.41). Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 61.62% and a negative net margin of 121.30%. The firm had revenue of $145.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($3.16) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 45.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic therapeutic modalities approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of DMD in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

