Baird Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF)

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,158 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,393 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund were worth $760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 3,741 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 21,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 442,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,921,000 after acquiring an additional 9,928 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $185,000.

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund stock opened at $13.17 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.19 and its 200-day moving average is $12.06. Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.67 and a 1 year high of $13.45.

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc is a close-ended fund of funds launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in funds investing in public equity markets. It also invests in funds investing in convertible securities, preferred securities, high yield securities and real estate, energy, utility, and other equity or income-oriented strategies.

