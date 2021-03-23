Baird Financial Group Inc. Increases Stake in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI)

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) by 16.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,185 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in South Jersey Industries were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank boosted its position in South Jersey Industries by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 116,984 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in South Jersey Industries by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 29,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in South Jersey Industries by 135.8% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in South Jersey Industries during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in South Jersey Industries by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 40,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 2,708 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SJI shares. Bank of America raised South Jersey Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of South Jersey Industries in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded South Jersey Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on South Jersey Industries from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.63.

SJI opened at $22.79 on Tuesday. South Jersey Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $18.24 and a one year high of $30.25. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.23.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $485.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.72 million. South Jersey Industries had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 8.39%. As a group, analysts predict that South Jersey Industries, Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a $0.3025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.31%. South Jersey Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.04%.

About South Jersey Industries

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

