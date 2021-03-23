Baird Financial Group Inc. Acquires 2,594 Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) by 18.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 107,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,859,000 after buying an additional 4,275 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 119,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,300,000 after purchasing an additional 16,198 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 4th quarter worth $602,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 4th quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $991,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NSA stock opened at $39.07 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.72. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a twelve month low of $22.36 and a twelve month high of $41.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.80 and a beta of 0.38.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 3.72%. The company had revenue of $114.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.91%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NSA shares. Truist increased their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI started coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Friday, January 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.18.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

