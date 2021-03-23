Azora Capital LP Purchases Shares of 222,785 Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Azora Capital LP acquired a new stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 222,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $21,314,000. Raymond James comprises approximately 1.9% of Azora Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in Raymond James by 2.3% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,011,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,363,000 after acquiring an additional 44,641 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Raymond James by 79.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,336,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,877,000 after buying an additional 591,090 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in Raymond James by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,127,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,913,000 after buying an additional 14,892 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Raymond James by 1.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,118,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,377,000 after acquiring an additional 15,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Raymond James by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 792,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,854,000 after acquiring an additional 6,615 shares during the last quarter. 75.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE RJF traded down $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $119.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 838,466. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $115.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.89. Raymond James has a 12 month low of $54.21 and a 12 month high of $124.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 6.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.53%.

In other news, insider Jodi Perry sold 1,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.50, for a total value of $151,048.00. Also, insider Scott A. Curtis sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.09, for a total transaction of $1,180,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,396,525.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 234,213 shares of company stock worth $26,077,638. 10.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RJF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Compass Point upped their target price on shares of Raymond James from $80.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Raymond James from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup restated a “positive” rating and issued a $148.00 price target (up previously from $129.00) on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Raymond James from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $82.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.09.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

