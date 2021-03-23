Axie Infinity (AXS) Price Reaches $4.07 on Major Exchanges

Axie Infinity (CURRENCY:AXS) traded down 11.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 22nd. One Axie Infinity token can now be purchased for $4.07 or 0.00007422 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded 27.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Axie Infinity has a market cap of $175.88 million and approximately $19.58 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.70 or 0.00050516 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.44 or 0.00019032 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $348.24 or 0.00634999 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.10 or 0.00067641 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001826 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000956 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001826 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.80 or 0.00023334 BTC.

About Axie Infinity

Axie Infinity (AXS) is a token. Its launch date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,213,284 tokens. The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com . Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @AxieInfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com

