Axcella Health’s (AXLA) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) in a research report report published on Saturday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $11.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $19.00.

AXLA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Axcella Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Chardan Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Axcella Health in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AXLA opened at $5.34 on Friday. Axcella Health has a 1-year low of $2.45 and a 1-year high of $7.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.92 and a 200-day moving average of $5.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 22.66 and a quick ratio of 22.66. The company has a market capitalization of $201.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 1.53.

Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.04). Research analysts expect that Axcella Health will post -1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Axcella Health news, SVP Manu Chakravarthy sold 18,472 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total transaction of $101,596.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXLA. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Axcella Health by 53.7% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 3,140 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Axcella Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Axcella Health by 85.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 6,407 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Axcella Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Axcella Health by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 4,052 shares during the last quarter. 66.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Axcella Health

Axcella Health Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, researches and develops endogenous metabolic modulators (EMMs) for the treatment of complex diseases and improving health in the United States. It offers AXA1665 for use in treating overt hepatic encephalopathy; AXA1125 and AXA1957 to treat non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; AXA2678 for use in treating muscle atrophy; and AXA4010 to target multiple biological pathways to support normal structures and functions of the blood.

