Avoro Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 37,500 Shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX)

Avoro Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 640,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,500 shares during the period. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Black Diamond Therapeutics were worth $20,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BDTX. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 4.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 43.8% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 3,295 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 62.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 462,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,978,000 after buying an additional 177,855 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 37.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after buying an additional 10,276 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 22.0% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. 65.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Black Diamond Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.40.

Shares of BDTX traded down $1.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $23.80. 23,524 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 458,339. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.28. Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.16 and a 52 week high of $46.25. The company has a market cap of $859.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.19.

In other Black Diamond Therapeutics news, insider Christopher D. Roberts sold 2,500 shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.10, for a total value of $65,250.00. Also, insider Brent Hatzis-Schoch sold 11,578 shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total transaction of $393,999.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $424,626.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,156 shares of company stock worth $814,013 over the last three months.

Black Diamond Therapeutics Company Profile

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a precision oncology medicine company, discovers and develops small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies. Its lead product candidate is BDTX-189, an inhibitor of non-canonical and oncogenic mutations of ErbB kinases epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) and tyrosine-protein kinase.

