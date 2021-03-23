Aviva’s (AVVIY) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

AVVIY has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Aviva in a research report on Friday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Aviva in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Aviva in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America raised Aviva from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Aviva from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.00.

OTCMKTS:AVVIY opened at $11.02 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.75. Aviva has a 12 month low of $4.72 and a 12 month high of $11.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.65 billion, a PE ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.30.

Aviva plc provides various insurance and savings products primarily in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and South-East Asia. The company offers life insurance, long term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

