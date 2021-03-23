AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.25.

AVEO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. TheStreet cut shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.

AVEO traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.35. 1,444,155 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,545,827. The firm has a market capitalization of $280.80 million, a P/E ratio of -6.68 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 4.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.28 and a 200 day moving average of $6.90. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.40 and a 12-month high of $18.24.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $0.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 million. AVEO Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 483.99% and a negative return on equity of 103.66%. As a group, equities analysts predict that AVEO Pharmaceuticals will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVEO. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 56.9% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,056 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 4,736 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 69.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,817 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 21,604 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $105,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 78.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,557,021 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,248,000 after acquiring an additional 685,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $129,000. Institutional investors own 33.70% of the company’s stock.

About AVEO Pharmaceuticals

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes a portfolio of targeted medicines for oncology and other areas of unmet medical needs. It markets its lead candidate, tivozanib, an oral, once-daily, vascular endothelial growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is used for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma (RCC).

