AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Given New $203.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $186.00 to $203.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut AvalonBay Communities from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $182.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $169.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. KeyCorp raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised AvalonBay Communities from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. AvalonBay Communities currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $176.06.

AVB stock opened at $185.13 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. AvalonBay Communities has a 12-month low of $118.17 and a 12-month high of $195.46. The firm has a market cap of $25.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.81, a P/E/G ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 0.97.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.59 per share. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.09%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVB. Summit X LLC bought a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. 91.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AvalonBay Communities

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

