Autonio (NIOX) Price Reaches $0.26 on Exchanges

Autonio (CURRENCY:NIOX) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 23rd. Autonio has a total market cap of $18.80 million and approximately $1.04 million worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Autonio has traded 15.7% higher against the dollar. One Autonio coin can now be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00000468 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Autonio alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001820 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $256.81 or 0.00466829 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.73 or 0.00063137 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001012 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.47 or 0.00151727 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.90 or 0.00052537 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $427.00 or 0.00776202 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.26 or 0.00075007 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000500 BTC.

Autonio Profile

Autonio’s total supply is 315,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 73,100,231 coins. The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio . Autonio’s official website is auton.io . Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Autonio

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Autonio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Autonio using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Autonio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Autonio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.