Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC reduced its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) by 26.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,991 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares were worth $986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUB. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 78,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 15,184 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 67,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 96,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after purchasing an additional 7,790 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 176,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,774,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 31,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. 67.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Atlantic Union Bankshares news, Director Frank Russell Ellett acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.84 per share, for a total transaction of $98,520.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,290.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have acquired a total of 7,000 shares of company stock worth $227,070 over the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AUB stock opened at $38.51 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a 52-week low of $18.55 and a 52-week high of $41.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.31. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 1.41.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.19. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 19.47%. The company had revenue of $177.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

AUB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Atlantic Union Bankshares in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Atlantic Union Bankshares presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.80.

About Atlantic Union Bankshares

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

