Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT) Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC decreased its position in Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT) by 60.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 179,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 271,387 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.16% of Assertio worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Assertio by 12.7% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,480,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after purchasing an additional 393,433 shares during the last quarter. 39.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ASRT opened at $0.87 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $151.15 million, a P/E ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.68. Assertio Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.33 and a 52 week high of $1.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.66.

In related news, major shareholder Group L.P. Cr sold 6,784,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.37, for a total transaction of $2,510,203.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 2.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ASRT has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Assertio from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Gabelli lowered Assertio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.25.

Assertio Holdings, Inc, a commercial pharmaceutical company, provides medicines in the areas of neurology, hospital, and pain and inflammation. Its pharmaceutical products include INDOCIN, an oral solution, and a suppository for the treatment of moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis, including acute flares of chronic disease; moderate to severe ankylosing spondylitis and osteoarthritis; and acute painful shoulder and gouty arthritis; CAMBIA, a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug (NSAID) for the treatment of migraine, nausea, photophobia, and phonophobia; Zipsor, an NSAID for relief of mild to moderate acute pain; SPRIX, an NSAID for the short term management of moderate to moderately severe pain that requires analgesia at the opioid level.

