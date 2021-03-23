Aspira Women’s Health (AWH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 25th. Analysts expect Aspira Women’s Health to post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

AWH stock opened at $7.30 on Tuesday. Aspira Women’s Health has a twelve month low of $0.66 and a twelve month high of $10.54. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $764.03 million, a P/E ratio of -48.67 and a beta of 3.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.03.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Aspira Women’s Health in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and bio-analytical solutions that help physicians to diagnose, treat, and enhance gynecologic health outcomes for women in the United States. The company provides sells OVA1, Overa, and Ova1PLUS risk of malignancy tests for ovarian cancer.

