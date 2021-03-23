Ashford Capital Management Inc. Sells 34,945 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Ashford Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 45.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 42,502 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 34,945 shares during the period. Ashford Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 750.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 3,034,840 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $37,420,000 after acquiring an additional 2,677,845 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 4,641,139 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $63,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,677 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 275.5% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 2,000,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $24,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467,400 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,011,671 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $135,774,000 after buying an additional 1,462,566 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at about $19,725,000. 60.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 price target (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.59.

Shares of NYSE KMI traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 244,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,851,387. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 315.60, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.00. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.01 and a 12-month high of $17.97.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 1.02%. Kinder Morgan’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 110.53%.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

