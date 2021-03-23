Ashford Capital Management Inc. Makes New $243,000 Investment in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Ashford Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 916 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 139.6% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of The Home Depot stock traded up $3.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $292.67. 148,052 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,689,673. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $146.34 and a 12 month high of $292.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $271.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $273.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $315.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The firm had revenue of $32.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. This is a positive change from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.39%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Guggenheim upgraded The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on The Home Depot in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price target for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on The Home Depot in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded The Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.16.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

