Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) Stock Price Down 7.5%

Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT)’s stock price traded down 7.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $19.43 and last traded at $19.43. 1,219 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 141,136 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.01.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Applied Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Applied Therapeutics in a report on Sunday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Applied Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.60.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.50. The stock has a market cap of $524.67 million, a PE ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 1.27.

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by $0.19. Research analysts forecast that Applied Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria acquired 43,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,994.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Riccardo Perfetti sold 7,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.47, for a total transaction of $182,244.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,765 shares in the company, valued at $182,244.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,120 shares of company stock worth $725,646 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 31.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 510.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 114.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Applied Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.25% of the company’s stock.

Applied Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to target cardiovascular disease, galactosemia, and diabetic complications. Its lead product candidate is AT-007 that is in phase I/II for the treatment of galactosemia; AT-001 that is in phase II clinical trials for treating diabetic cardiomyopathy, as well as is in phase I clinical trials to treat diabetic peripheral neuropathy; and AT-003 that is in phase I clinical trial for the treatment diabetic retinopathy.

