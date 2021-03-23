Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Bought by First National Bank of South Miami

First National Bank of South Miami boosted its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,721 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 213 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMAT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen upped their price target on Applied Materials from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $105.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Applied Materials presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.58.

Applied Materials stock traded down $2.73 on Tuesday, reaching $116.60. 575,965 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,765,138. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.92 and a twelve month high of $124.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $112.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.37. The stock has a market cap of $107.00 billion, a PE ratio of 30.14, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 21.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.10%.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

