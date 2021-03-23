Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) and Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) Financial Contrast

Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) and Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Axcella Health alerts:

66.8% of Axcella Health shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.9% of Applied Genetic Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 10.4% of Axcella Health shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.5% of Applied Genetic Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Axcella Health and Applied Genetic Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Axcella Health 0 1 8 0 2.89 Applied Genetic Technologies 0 0 6 0 3.00

Axcella Health presently has a consensus price target of $16.13, suggesting a potential upside of 201.97%. Applied Genetic Technologies has a consensus price target of $17.58, suggesting a potential upside of 199.55%. Given Axcella Health’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Axcella Health is more favorable than Applied Genetic Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Axcella Health and Applied Genetic Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Axcella Health N/A -79.03% -54.77% Applied Genetic Technologies N/A -73.06% -53.25%

Risk and Volatility

Axcella Health has a beta of 1.53, meaning that its stock price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Applied Genetic Technologies has a beta of 2.33, meaning that its stock price is 133% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Axcella Health and Applied Genetic Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Axcella Health N/A N/A -$59.04 million ($3.55) -1.50 Applied Genetic Technologies $2.45 million 102.21 -$45.89 million ($2.17) -2.71

Applied Genetic Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Axcella Health. Applied Genetic Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Axcella Health, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Applied Genetic Technologies beats Axcella Health on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Axcella Health Company Profile

Axcella Health Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, researches and develops endogenous metabolic modulators (EMMs) for the treatment of complex diseases and improving health in the United States. It offers AXA1665 for use in treating overt hepatic encephalopathy; AXA1125 and AXA1957 to treat non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; AXA2678 for use in treating muscle atrophy; and AXA4010 to target multiple biological pathways to support normal structures and functions of the blood. The company was formerly known as Newco LS16, Inc. and changed its name to Axcella Health Inc. in June 2016. Axcella Health Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Applied Genetic Technologies Company Profile

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. The company's advanced product candidates consist of three ophthalmology development programs across two targets, including X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which has completed Phase I/II clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase I/II clinical trials. It is also developing an optogenetic product candidate for the patients with advanced retinal disease. In addition, the company has initiated one preclinical program in otology; and three preclinical programs in targeting central nervous system disorders, including frontotemporal dementia, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and adrenoleukodystrophy. It has collaboration agreements with Synpromics Limited; University of Florida; Bionic Sight, LLC; and Otonomy, Inc. Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Alachua, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Axcella Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcella Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.