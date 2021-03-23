Apex Technology Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:APXT) Stock Holdings Increased by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Apex Technology Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:APXT) by 656.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,942 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,834 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apex Technology Acquisition were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apex Technology Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $465,000. Brant Point Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Apex Technology Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,704,000. Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its position in Apex Technology Acquisition by 512.7% in the fourth quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 645,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,692,000 after purchasing an additional 540,336 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Apex Technology Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $385,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Apex Technology Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $21,492,000. 57.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Apex Technology Acquisition stock opened at $12.51 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.73. Apex Technology Acquisition Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.30 and a fifty-two week high of $17.90.

Apex Technology Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the software and internet technology industries. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Burlingame, California.

