Ancora Advisors LLC Takes Position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,063 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $469,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 6,487.0% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,515 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 468.2% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,699 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,121 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WRB. UBS Group upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $73.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.50.

Shares of NYSE WRB opened at $73.27 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.90. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 52-week low of $43.05 and a 52-week high of $77.37. The firm has a market cap of $13.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 7.55%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is presently 15.84%.

About W. R. Berkley

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

