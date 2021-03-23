Ancora Advisors LLC Sells 2,350 Shares of Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI)

Ancora Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,005 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,350 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC owned about 0.17% of Iteris worth $384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Iteris by 479.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,781 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 8,094 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Iteris by 238.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 5,787 shares in the last quarter. S&CO Inc. bought a new stake in Iteris during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Iteris during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Iteris during the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Institutional investors own 48.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Iteris alerts:

Shares of ITI opened at $6.39 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.23 and its 200 day moving average is $5.35. Iteris, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.40 and a fifty-two week high of $7.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $266.09 million, a PE ratio of 29.05, a P/E/G ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.34.

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). Iteris had a negative return on equity of 1.04% and a net margin of 7.62%. The business had revenue of $28.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.13 million. Analysts anticipate that Iteris, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Iteris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective (up previously from $8.50) on shares of Iteris in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Iteris currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.31.

In related news, VP Ramin M. Massoumi sold 4,981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total value of $37,407.31. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 32,977 shares in the company, valued at $247,657.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.64% of the company’s stock.

Iteris Profile

Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions in Canada and Europe. It operates through Roadway Sensors and Transportation Systems segments. The Roadway Sensors segment offers sensors and systems for traffic intersection management, communication systems, and roadway traffic data collection applications.

See Also: Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI).

Receive News & Ratings for Iteris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iteris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.