Ancora Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Ancora Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 52,821 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 1,257.9% in the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 2,159 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HBAN stock opened at $15.74 on Tuesday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52-week low of $6.82 and a 52-week high of $16.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.50.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 15.34%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.24%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $10.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $17.25 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Piper Sandler raised Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $13.50 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $16.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Huntington Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.31.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 75,646 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.58, for a total transaction of $1,027,272.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 503,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,838,629.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Sandra E. Pierce sold 172,909 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total value of $2,716,400.39. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 425,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,684,589.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

