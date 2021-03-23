Ancora Advisors LLC Has $559,000 Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 37.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,512 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in salesforce.com by 226.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,547,826 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $197,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766,248 shares during the period. Alkeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the third quarter worth about $326,716,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,415,954 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $14,557,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217,637 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 10.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,206,616 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,067,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 333.6% in the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,432,152 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $318,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101,836 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut shares of salesforce.com from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $233.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Mizuho upped their price objective on salesforce.com from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on salesforce.com in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.03.

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $215.17 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $226.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $235.95. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $130.04 and a 1-year high of $284.50. The stock has a market cap of $198.17 billion, a PE ratio of 56.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.23, for a total transaction of $925,489.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 69,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,946,647.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total value of $1,065,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,914,546. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,154 shares of company stock worth $14,312,067 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

