Ancora Advisors LLC Has $432,000 Stock Position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF)

Ancora Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,741 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund were worth $432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,420 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period.

Shares of UTF opened at $26.56 on Tuesday. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc has a 12-month low of $12.60 and a 12-month high of $27.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.10.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

