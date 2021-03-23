Ancora Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI)

Ancora Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) by 31.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 81,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 37,579 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in AXT were worth $778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AXTI. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of AXT in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in AXT by 234.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 6,602 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in AXT by 306.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 5,754 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AXT in the third quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of AXT by 10.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AXTI. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of AXT in a report on Friday, February 19th. BWS Financial boosted their price objective on AXT from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AXT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of AXT from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of AXT from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.20.

In related news, Director Jesse Chen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.69, for a total value of $136,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 113,056 shares in the company, valued at $1,547,736.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Morris S. Young sold 37,000 shares of AXT stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $370,370.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 97,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,076,970. 8.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AXTI opened at $13.13 on Tuesday. AXT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.37 and a 52 week high of $15.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.25. The company has a market cap of $542.27 million, a PE ratio of -437.52 and a beta of 2.29.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. AXT had a negative return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 1.01%. The business had revenue of $27.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.54 million. Analysts predict that AXT, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AXT Profile

AXT, Inc researches, develops, and produces compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide (InP) for use in fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, data center connectivity, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, radio frequency amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDs) motion control, and infrared thermal imaging, as well as for 5G.

