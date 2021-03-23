Ancora Advisors LLC Acquires 603 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 31.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,510 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWB. Windsor Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. Monticello Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,172,000. Bank of The West purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,826,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $159,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 9,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after buying an additional 689 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock opened at $223.07 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $120.20 and a 12-month high of $225.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $220.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $205.35.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

