Analyzing ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) and Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB)

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) and Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for ServiceNow and Blackbaud, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ServiceNow 0 2 25 1 2.96 Blackbaud 0 4 2 0 2.33

ServiceNow presently has a consensus price target of $590.78, indicating a potential upside of 23.94%. Blackbaud has a consensus price target of $81.00, indicating a potential upside of 12.45%. Given ServiceNow’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe ServiceNow is more favorable than Blackbaud.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ServiceNow and Blackbaud’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ServiceNow $3.46 billion 27.01 $626.70 million $0.65 733.31 Blackbaud $900.42 million 3.87 $11.91 million $1.27 56.72

ServiceNow has higher revenue and earnings than Blackbaud. Blackbaud is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ServiceNow, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

ServiceNow has a beta of 1.14, suggesting that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Blackbaud has a beta of 1.2, suggesting that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares ServiceNow and Blackbaud’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ServiceNow 16.60% 9.79% 3.53% Blackbaud 2.49% 17.03% 3.85%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

87.2% of ServiceNow shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.9% of Blackbaud shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of ServiceNow shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Blackbaud shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

ServiceNow beats Blackbaud on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc. provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools. The company also provides information technology (IT) service management applications; IT service management product suite for enterprise's employees, customers, and partners; IT business management product suite to manage IT priorities; IT operations management product that connects a customer's physical and cloud-based IT infrastructure; IT Asset Management to automate IT asset lifecycles; and enterprise development operations product for developers' toolchain. In addition, it offers security incident management, threat enrichment intelligence, vulnerability response management, and security incident intelligence sharing security operation products; governance, risk, and compliance product to create policies and controls; human resources, legal, and workplace service delivery products; safe workplace applications; customer service management product; and field service management applications. Further, it provides App Engine product; IntegrationHub enables application to extend workflows; and professional, training, and customer support services. It serves government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil and gas, education, and consumer products. It sells its products through direct sales team and resale partners. The company was formerly known as Service-now.com and changed its name to ServiceNow, Inc. in May 2012. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

Blackbaud Company Profile

Blackbaud, Inc. provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, companies, education institutions, healthcare organizations, and individual change agents in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions and services, including Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, everydayhero, Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising and Blackbaud Volunteer Network Fundraising; and marketing and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, Blackbaud Attentive.ly, and Blackbaud School Website System. It also provides Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid Management Aid financial management solutions and services; and Blackbaud Grantmaking and Blackbaud Award Management grant and award management solutions. In addition, the company offers organizational and program management solutions and services comprising Blackbaud Student Information System, Blackbaud Learning Management System, Blackbaud Enrollment Management System, Blackbaud Altru, and Blackbaud Church Management; and YourCause social responsibility solutions. Further, it provides Blackbaud Merchant Services and Blackbaud Purchase Cards payment services; and Blackbaud's Intelligence for Good solutions, as well as donor acquisition, prospect research, data enrichment, and benchmarking and performance management solutions and services. Additionally, the company offers customer support and maintenance, professional and managed, and training services. It sells its solutions and related services through its direct sales force. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Charleston, South Carolina.

