Analysts Set AltaGas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ATGFF) PT at $23.19

AltaGas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ATGFF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.19.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ATGFF. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on AltaGas from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded AltaGas from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. CIBC lifted their price objective on AltaGas from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on AltaGas from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on AltaGas from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th.

Shares of OTCMKTS ATGFF traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.08. 1,323 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,323. AltaGas has a 52 week low of $6.61 and a 52 week high of $17.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.30.

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Utilities and Midstream. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and two regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

