Analysts Expect Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) to Post $0.33 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) will announce $0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Supernus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.18 and the highest is $0.50. Supernus Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of $0.40 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 17.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Supernus Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $1.20 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $1.66. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $2.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Supernus Pharmaceuticals.

Get Supernus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 27.09% and a return on equity of 20.02%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SUPN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 167.7% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Aequim Alternative Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 2,701.7% during the 4th quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 1,300,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 1,253,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SUPN stock traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.52. The stock had a trading volume of 3,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,168. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $15.58 and a 1-year high of $31.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.04 and its 200-day moving average is $24.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.38.

About Supernus Pharmaceuticals

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. Its commercial products include Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

Featured Article: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Supernus Pharmaceuticals (SUPN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.