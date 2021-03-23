Analysts Expect Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $254.53 Million

Brokerages expect Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) to post $254.53 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Malibu Boats’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $250.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $259.10 million. Malibu Boats posted sales of $182.31 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 39.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Malibu Boats will report full year sales of $891.56 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $885.16 million to $898.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.09 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Malibu Boats.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.19. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 10.09%. The company had revenue of $195.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis.

MBUU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist boosted their price objective on Malibu Boats from $75.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

In related news, CFO Wayne R. Wilson sold 27,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.42, for a total value of $2,110,933.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jackie D. Jr. Springer sold 17,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.03, for a total transaction of $1,335,777.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 67,100 shares of company stock worth $5,209,415. Insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Malibu Boats by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 132,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,270,000 after buying an additional 37,538 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Malibu Boats during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $427,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Malibu Boats during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 64,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,180,000 after acquiring an additional 20,637 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Malibu Boats during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,490,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBUU traded down $5.54 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.19. 11,385 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 247,955. Malibu Boats has a 12 month low of $18.02 and a 12 month high of $93.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 26.62 and a beta of 1.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Malibu Boats Company Profile

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Cobalt, and Pursuit. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Cobalt, and Pursuit brands.

