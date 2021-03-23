Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.87.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Amyris from $11.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Amyris in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.35 target price for the company. Cowen upgraded shares of Amyris from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Amyris from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amyris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th.

NASDAQ:AMRS opened at $22.62 on Tuesday. Amyris has a fifty-two week low of $1.88 and a fifty-two week high of $23.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.14 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.28.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $79.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.64 million. Equities analysts expect that Amyris will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amyris by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amyris by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,449 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,351 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amyris by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 458,680 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,832,000 after purchasing an additional 3,616 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amyris during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $22,483,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amyris by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 32,311 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. 43.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Amyris

Amyris, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops technology that creates microbial strains to produce artemisinic acid, a precursor of artemisinin, an anti-malarial drug. The company's technology platform enables to engineer microbes and use them as catalysts to metabolize renewable, plant-sourced sugars into large volume, high-value ingredients.

