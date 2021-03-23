Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Purchases 233,894 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,957,395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 233,894 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.69% of Ecolab worth $423,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Ecolab by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 22,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,890,000 after acquiring an additional 4,645 shares during the last quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in Ecolab by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 16,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,513,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. TRH Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 12,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 30,587 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,618,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the period. Finally, Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 11,754 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,543,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. 73.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ECL traded up $0.83 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $208.90. The company had a trading volume of 34,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 990,123. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.60 and a 12 month high of $231.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $211.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $209.67. The company has a market cap of $59.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.39, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). Ecolab had a negative net margin of 8.21% and a positive return on equity of 18.14%. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 32.99%.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 2,613 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.54, for a total value of $560,593.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,171,788.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ECL shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. G.Research upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Gabelli raised shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.69.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

