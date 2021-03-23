Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Buys 1,705,970 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 39.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,005,121 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,705,970 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.48% of Gilead Sciences worth $349,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 92.2% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,697 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 3,213 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 5.8% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 605,512 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,263,000 after purchasing an additional 32,931 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 7.6% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 217,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,764,000 after purchasing an additional 15,323 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the third quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.0% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,798,029 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $113,617,000 after purchasing an additional 69,336 shares during the period. 76.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

In related news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,975 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $133,134.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,943,565.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,486 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total transaction of $94,152.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,847,957.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GILD shares. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.48.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.56. 546,404 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,029,201. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.56, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.25. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.56 and a twelve month high of $85.79.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.11 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 37.77%. Analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 46.25%.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.