Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) EVP John Charles Stone Sells 9,375 Shares of Stock

Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) EVP John Charles Stone sold 9,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,927 shares in the company, valued at $982,248. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

John Charles Stone also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 16th, John Charles Stone sold 9,375 shares of Amkor Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total transaction of $236,531.25.

On Thursday, February 11th, John Charles Stone sold 84,375 shares of Amkor Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.35, for a total transaction of $1,801,406.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMKR opened at $23.92 on Tuesday. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.49 and a 52 week high of $26.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 1.63.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 22nd. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 215.6% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 7,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 5,182 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amkor Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $154,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Amkor Technology from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amkor Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.60.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States and internationally. The company offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bumps, wafer probes, wafer back-grinds, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

