Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Americas Silver had a negative net margin of 91.31% and a negative return on equity of 12.73%.

USAS stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.33. 69,442 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,380,955. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $304.50 million, a P/E ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.82. Americas Silver has a 12-month low of $1.41 and a 12-month high of $3.90.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Alliance Global Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 price objective (down previously from $5.25) on shares of Americas Silver in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Americas Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Americas Silver from $5.25 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Americas Silver from $4.90 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.90.

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

