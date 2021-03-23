Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Americas Silver had a negative net margin of 91.31% and a negative return on equity of 12.73%.

USAS stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.33. 69,442 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,380,955. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $304.50 million, a P/E ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.82. Americas Silver has a 12-month low of $1.41 and a 12-month high of $3.90.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Alliance Global Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 price objective (down previously from $5.25) on shares of Americas Silver in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Americas Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Americas Silver from $5.25 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Americas Silver from $4.90 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.90.

About Americas Silver

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

