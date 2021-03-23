American International Group Inc. Sells 1,535 Shares of Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC)

American International Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,652 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,535 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Hill-Rom worth $11,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HRC. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 318 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hill-Rom during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hill-Rom during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,347 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donoghue Forlines LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hill-Rom during the 4th quarter worth $202,000. 83.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HRC. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Hill-Rom from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Hill-Rom from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Hill-Rom from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.00.

Shares of NYSE:HRC opened at $108.74 on Tuesday. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.29 and a 52-week high of $117.68. The stock has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.75, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $105.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.34.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The medical technology company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.48. Hill-Rom had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm had revenue of $741.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.41 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. This is a boost from Hill-Rom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 19th. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.91%.

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates through Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions segments. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, patient mobility solutions, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

