American International Group Inc. Purchases 230,808 Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) by 284.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 312,024 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 230,808 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $13,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HALO. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,481,307 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $789,337,000 after buying an additional 5,272,072 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,972,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 104.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,472,112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,873,000 after buying an additional 753,065 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 262.3% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 974,207 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,608,000 after buying an additional 705,309 shares during the period. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC grew its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 30.7% during the third quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,906,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,110,000 after buying an additional 448,244 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HALO shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $29.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $29.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $46.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Halozyme Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.15.

In other news, CEO Helen Torley sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.84, for a total value of $2,392,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 520,522 shares in the company, valued at $24,901,772.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Kenneth J. Kelley sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total transaction of $214,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 195,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,372,727.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 133,324 shares of company stock worth $6,222,772 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

HALO stock opened at $44.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 275.94 and a beta of 1.77. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $15.41 and a one year high of $56.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 16.36 and a current ratio of 18.49.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $121.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.75 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 24.29% and a net margin of 10.78%. The company’s revenue was up 126.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

Halozyme Therapeutics Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

